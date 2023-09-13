European Union launches anti-subsidy probe into Chinese EVs

China's automobile and component exports more than doubled in 2021 from a year ago, exceeding 30% growth in China's exports overall, Bernstein analysts found.

The European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, on Wednesday launched an investigation into subsidies given to electric vehicle makers in China, according to President Ursula von der Leyen.

Speaking at her annual State of the Union address at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, she confirmed the probe, saying: "Europe is open to competition but not for a race to the bottom."

The unexpected announcement marks yet another bump in the road for EU-China relations and comes after the U.S. and Europe agreed in late May to reduce their dependency on Beijing — rather than completely cutting ties.

Autos stocks in Europe were flat during morning deals, erasing gains of over 1% in a largely down day for most sectors.

"We have to be clear-eyed about the risks we face," von der Leyen said to a full house of lawmakers.

"Take the electric vehicle sector, it is a crucial industry for the clean economy with a huge potential in Europe, but global markets are now flooded with cheaper Chinese electric cars and their prices are kept artificially low by huge state subsidies."