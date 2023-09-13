UK economy shrinks at fastest pace in seven months, hit by strikes and wet weather

Men and women socialize at the end of the day outside The Castle Pub in London, United Kingdom.

LONDON — U.K. gross domestic product fell by 0.5% in July, below the 0.2% contraction forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Services output was the main drag, the Office for National Statistics said, declining 0.5%. The economy put in a better-than-expected performance for the second quarter as a whole, with the ONS reiterating its reading of 0.2% growth. July's surprise dip meant the economy shrank at its fastest pace since December, according to ONS figures.

It is the latest sign of economic strain in the higher interest rate environment. On Tuesday, figures showed U.K. mortgages in arrears jumped to a seven-year high in the three months to June.

Major investment banks trimmed their U.K. growth expectations following the reading. Goldman Sachs revised its annual growth forecast to 0.3% from 0.5% and JP Morgan downgraded to 0.4% from 0.6%, Reuters reported.

However James Smith, developed markets economist at ING, said in a note that "cutting through the noise, the economy seems to be still growing, albeit fractionally."

"We think the economy is likely to more or less flatline over coming quarters – and a mild recession can't be ruled out," he said.

Paul Dales, chief U.K. economist at Capital Economics, said the GDP figures may indicate a mild recession has already begun and "underlying growth has lost momentum since earlier in the year."