Hunter Biden indicted on firearms charges

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, was indicted Thursday on three criminal counts related to his possession of a firearm, a court filing showed. The charges in U.S. District Court in Delaware came weeks after the unexpected collapse of a deal with federal prosecutors. Hunter Biden, who has been open about his substance abuse struggles, is charged in two of the counts with lying about his illegal drug use in connection with his purchase of a Colt Cobra revolver. The third count charges him with possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful drug user. The two most serious counts carry maximum sentences of 10 years in prison and $250,000 fines. Actual penalties are often much lower than the statutory maximums. The White House and an attorney for Hunter Biden did not respond to initial requests for comment.

Hunter Biden arrives at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base after disembarking from Air Force One with his father, U.S. President Joe Biden, in Syracuse, New York, Feb. 4, 2023. Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters

The 53-year-old son of the sitting president had appeared in federal court in July with the intention of pleading guilty to misdemeanor criminal tax charges. His attorneys had reached a separate pretrial diversion agreement with prosecutors on an unrelated firearms charge. But the plan fell apart after the presiding judge probed the prosecutor and Biden's attorney about the details of the agreement.