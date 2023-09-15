French grocery chain adds 'shrinkflation' labels to products in bid to shame supplier pricing

Shopping cart in a department of a Carrefour supermarket, in front of pastas and sauces.

French grocery chain Carrefour has taken the unusual step of adding labels to its products that have recently shrunk in size but have ramped up in price.

The move — both in stores and on its website — looks to pile pressure on its suppliers that have increased prices for the chain, despite raw material prices having recently eased.

Carrefour added the "shrinkflation" warning stickers to a range of products, from Lipton Iced Tea and Pepsi , to boxes of Lindt chocolates and baby milk powder.

"Obviously, the aim in stigmatizing these products is to be able to tell manufacturers to rethink their pricing policy," Stefen Bompais, a director of client communications at Carrefour, said in an interview with Reuters.

Carrefour did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.