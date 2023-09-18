China VC deals plunge, on track for worst pace in more than seven years

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi delisted from the New York Stock Exchange just months after its June 2021 IPO after a now-resolved regulatory probe that had forced Didi to suspend new user registrations.

BEIJING — Slowing growth and geopolitical tensions are stifling the Chinese startup world that once spawned unicorns such as ByteDance and Didi, according to a PitchBook report Monday.

China's economic rebound from the pandemic has slowed. U.S.-China tensions have spilled over to finance, dampening already subdued market sentiment. Chinese regulation in the last two years has also made it harder for companies to go public overseas.

Venture capital firms in China invested $26.7 billion in 3,072 deals in the first half of 2023, PitchBook said.

On an annualized basis, that indicates a 31.4% drop from 2022 levels — on pace to fall below that of 2016, the report said.

Most investments were also small.

The annualized value of mega-deals — $100 million or larger — were on pace for their lowest level since 2015, PitchBook said.