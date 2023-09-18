Turkish President Erdogan invites Elon Musk to build his next Tesla factory in Turkey

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and owner of X, arrives for the Inaugural AI Insight Forum in Russell Building on Capitol Hill, on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. Tom Williams | Cq-roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan invited Elon Musk to build his next Tesla factory in Turkey, the country's state media reported Monday. Erdogan on Sunday met with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO in New York while visiting the U.S. for the United Nations General Assembly. The two met at the Turkish House in Manhattan. "Recalling that with the Turkish electric car Togg hitting the roads in Türkiye, Tesla entered the Turkish market, Erdogan called on Tesla to establish its seventh factory in Türkiye," Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported, citing the country's communications directorate. Erdogan also offered collaboration opportunities with Musk's aerospace company SpaceX and Turkey's space program, and invited the billionaire inventor to Teknofest, Turkey's largest aviation, aerospace, and technology festival taking place between late September and the end of October this year. Musk replied that a number of Turkish suppliers are already working with Tesla and that Turkey "is among the most important candidates" for his next factory, Anadolu wrote. CNBC has contacted the Turkish communications directorate for the full statement.

Aerial view of Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory on the outskirts of Shanghai, China in July 2021. Vcg | Visual China Group | Getty Images

Tesla has six factories and is currently building a seventh in Mexico. In May, Musk said he would most likely select a destination for a new factory by year end. He is reported to have already spoken with Indian government officials about opening a manufacturing facility for low-cost electric vehicles in India. Tesla did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment. The company's stock price is up 123% year-to-date. Erdogan and Musk also reportedly discussed cooperation on artificial intelligence and Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet service. Musk reportedly expressed interest in obtaining the necessary licensing from Turkey's government to operate Starlink in the country of 85 million.

Manufacturing powerhouse

Turkey has positioned itself as a major manufacturing hub at the crossroads of Europe and Asia in recent decades. Between 2012 and 2022, manufacturing as a share of Turkey's GDP has grown to about 19%, and the country aims to increase that to 21% by the end of this year as part of its 2023 Industry and Technology Strategy, according to U.S. Department of Commerce. Its strategy also includes state support for entrepreneurs, strengthened intellectual property laws and major investment in STEM education and technology startups. The department reports that of Turkey's manufacturing exports, 36% are medium-tech products and 3% are high-tech products. Turkey plans to increase the proportion of its medium-tech exported products to 44% and its high-tech products to 6% by the end of 2023.

Lithuania on July 6, 2022 exhibited a crowdfunded Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 combat military drone that it plans to send to Ukraine to help the war-torn country fight Russia's invasion. Petras Malukas | AFP | Getty Images

Turkey has in recent years made a mark for itself in defense technology in particular. In 2022, Turkey hit a record $4.4 billion in arms exports – a figure larger than some European countries' annual defense budgets. The country's government aims to bring that figure to $6 billion in 2023. Turnover for the country's defense industry as a whole last year was $10 billion, according to Turkey's Presidency of Defense Industries, and it is home to some 2,000 companies in the sector. Its locally-made Bayraktar TB2 drone gained fame after its use by Ukrainian forces against invading Russian troops. Turkish media reports that Erdogan mentioned the drone's success during his conversation with Musk, to which Musk responded that he was aware of the drone's popularity internationally.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the launch of Medium Term Programme at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkiye on September 06, 2023. Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images