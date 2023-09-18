CNBC Daily Open: Wall Street versus main street

People walk outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on September 05, 2023 in New York City.

Mixed signals

U.S. stocks slumped Friday amid mixed sentiment about the economy. Only the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose for the week. Meanwhile, Europe's Stoxx 600 added 0.23% as the euro ticked up slightly, regaining some ground after its fall against the U.S. dollar Thursday.

Cash is still king

Famed investor Ray Dalio advised traders to hold cash as yields on U.S. Treasurys climb to their highest levels in decades and interest rates on money market funds hit north of 5%. The founder of Bridgewater Associates also had a word of caution for investors: The biggest mistake most make is "believing that markets that performed well are good investments, rather than more expensive."

Remove from cart

Sequoia Capital and Andreessen Horowitz, two of Silicon Valley's most prominent venture firms, are looking at a massive hit on their 2021 investment in Instacart. At that time, Instacart sold shares at $125 apiece, giving it a valuation of $39 billion. By contrast, in its latest initial public offering update, Instacart's pricing its shares at $28 to $30 for a valuation of around $10 billion.

Selling to send