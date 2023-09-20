China leaves benchmark lending rates unchanged in September

Photo taken on Aug 17, 2023 shows US dollars and Chinese yuan in Fuyang city, East China's Anhui province.

China's banks kept their benchmark loan rates unchanged for September, after the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy showed signs of stabilization following recent policy support.

The People's Bank of China kept its one-year loan prime rate — the peg for most household and corporate loans in China — unchanged at 3.45%. The five-year benchmark loan rate — the peg for most mortgages — was held at 4.2%, according to a statement Wednesday from the People's Bank of China.

Wednesday's announcement is aligned with economists' expectations for September after the PBOC kept its medium-term policy rate steady last Friday, following a second cut in the reserve requirement ratio requirements this year for all banks announced last Thursday.