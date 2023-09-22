Foodpanda confirms layoffs, talks to sell part of its Asia food delivery business

A courier for Foodpanda, a meal-delivery service operated by Delivery Hero AG, checks his smartphone while sitting on a motorcycle at the company's operations center in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, March 16, 2018. Bangkok's famed love affair with food is spilling over to meal-delivery apps, a fledgling sector that Foodpanda projects will surge in 2018 as competition intensifies. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Singapore-headquartered food delivery service Foodpanda on Friday confirmed to CNBC that it is conducting its latest round of layoffs as the need to be "more agile remains critical."

"Our company priority right now is to become leaner, more efficient and even more agile. To do this, we need to streamline our operations so we can take on a more structured approach for the coming days," Jakob Sebastian Angele, APAC CEO of Foodpanda, said in a letter shared with employees seen by CNBC.

He did not mention the number of employees impacted nor departments affected.

This is Foodpanda's third round of layoffs since job cuts in February and September last year amid macroeconomic headwinds, according to media reports. Grab and Deliveroo have also reduced headcount this year.

"While we already implemented some measures earlier this year, there is more we have to do to create the right set-up for our operations," said Angele.

Those measures include reviewing organizational structure across both regional and country teams as well as shifting some functional reporting lines into different leaders for more consistency and focus, said Angele.