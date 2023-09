A view of Sullom Voe Terminal, an oil and gas terminal in the Shetland Islands on September 2021.

LONDON — British regulators on Wednesday gave approval for Norway's energy giant Equinor to develop the controversial U.K. offshore Rosebank field in the North Sea, just off the northwest coast of the Shetland Islands.

The North Sea Transition Authority said it has also given the necessary consent.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.