The People's Bank of China is under pressure to lower interest rates and reserve rate ratios for banks as growth sputters in the world's second-largest economy.

China's small economic rebound appears to have stalled in September, with retail sales and pricing power as well as manufacturing production and loan growth weaker than the print for the month before, according to the monthly China Beige Book survey released Friday.

This setback will inflame fears of anemic third-quarter growth, escalating the risks of the world's second-largest economy falling short of the central government's stated 5% growth target. Economists still currently expect September data to remain relatively soft, with most data pointing to a further stabilization in the slowdown.

Several August economic indicators underscored nascent signs of stabilization in the slowdown in the Chinese economy. Official retail sales and industrial production data last month had in fact, beat expectations, corroborating encouraging signs from other data points — from inflation rates to the purchasing managers index, typically seen as leading indicators.

"Retail spending slowed [in September]. Food saw the biggest pullback alongside luxuries," the China Beige Book survey administrators said in a statement Friday. "Services 'revenge spending' had mixed results: travel came in strong as the Moon Festival approached, but sales decelerated sharply at hospitality firms and chain restaurants."

China Beige Book's administrators said its September findings were based on a survey of 1,330 firms, evenly split between private and state-owned enterprises, but featuring slightly more large firms than small and medium-sized enterprises.