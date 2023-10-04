U.S. ambassador insists America remains the top foreign policy actor in the Middle East

watch now

The U.S. Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Martina Strong believes the U.S. is unequivocally the most important foreign policy actor in the Middle East. Her comments come roughly one year after President Joe Biden threatened "consequences" for Saudi Arabia after the OPEC kingpin slashed oil production along with its allies against Washington's wishes. Biden's administration has been notably quiet about recent OPEC+ output cuts, however, even as oil prices have rallied close to $100 a barrel. The U.S. is seeking to orchestrate a delicate balancing act in the region, particularly as it pushes for the normalization of ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia and responds to China's growing influence. Saudi Arabia has recently shown signs of steering toward China and Russia after rekindling relations with Iran through Beijing-mediated talks and receiving an invitation to join the emerging economies' BRICS alliance.

Asked by CNBC's Dan Murphy whether the U.S. remained the most important foreign policy actor in the region, Strong replied, "Absolutely. I have no doubt about it. Our leadership is really unquestioned and apparent in every, I would say, region of the world — and this is no different." Strong said the U.S. is "working very closely together with the UAE and with our other partners here in the region on our core national security priorities as well as our national economic priorities."

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman (L), India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) and U.S. President Joe Biden attend a session as part of the G20 Leaders' Summit at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 9, 2023. Evelyn Hockstein | Afp | Getty Images