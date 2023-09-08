‘A rapidly closing window:’ Major UN report offers sobering assessment of world’s climate efforts

An aerial view taken on September 7, 2023 shows the flooded village of Farkadona near the city of Karditsa, central Greece.

The fight to secure a livable future for everyone on Earth requires much more urgent climate action — and only transformational changes will be enough to get back on track.

That was the sobering assessment from the technical dialogue of the United Nations' first-ever "global stocktake," a critically important process which looks at what countries have done to prevent a climate catastrophe.

The overarching synthesis report, published Friday, lays the foundation for the upcoming COP28 climate conference in the United Arab Emirates later this year.

Nearly 200 countries will meet in Dubai from Nov. 30 through to Dec. 12 to discuss how to use the U.N.'s technical findings to step up national measures.

Among its findings, the U.N. said that since the adoption of the landmark Paris Agreement in 2015, the accord had driven "near-universal climate action by setting goals and sending signals to the world regarding the urgency of responding to the climate crisis."

"While action is proceeding, much more is needed now on all fronts," the U.N. report said. "There is a rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a liveable a