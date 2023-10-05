GM's stock hits three-year low amid UAW strike, potential air bag recall

DETROIT – General Motors' stock price fell below $30 a share Thursday for the first time in more than three years amid ongoing strikes by the United Auto Workers union and a report of a potentially costly airbag recall for the automaker.

Since the UAW union's targeted strikes began Sept. 15, shares of the Detroit automaker have fallen by more than 10%. The stock closed at $33.66 a share a day before the work stoppages began.

The most recent share decline occurred midday Thursday following The Wall Street Journal reporting GM has at least 20 million vehicles built with a potentially dangerous air-bag part that the government says should be recalled before more people are hurt or killed.

The potential recall of roughly 52 million air-bag inflators from Tennessee-based auto supplier ARC Automotive had been reported about previously, but the number of affected GM vehicles had not.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration held a public meeting Thursday on its determination that the air-bag parts are defective and should be recalled, according to the report. Automakers, including GM, have until later this year to file responses on the matter.