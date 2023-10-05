Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film surpasses $100 million in ticket sales

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film is already a $100 million blockbuster — and it hasn't even hit theaters yet.

AMC announced Thursday that global advance ticket sales for the pop singer's movie surpassed the jaw-dropping threshold this week.

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" is set to hit the big screen on Oct. 13 in more than 100 countries across the world, distributed by AMC.

AMC said audience demand for the movie has been exceedingly high since the film was announced, shattering the theater chain's U.S. record for the highest ticket sales revenue during a single day.

Box office analysts projected the film could rake in $100 million on its opening weekend, with some expecting the movie to remain in theaters longer than its scheduled run due to the high interest.

The film will chronicle Swift's experience during her record-breaking Eras Tour.