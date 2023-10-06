U.S. 10-year yield returns near 16-year high after better-than-expected jobs report

U.S. Treasury yields rose Friday, with the 10-year nearing a 16-year high after the latest jobs data came in stronger than economists anticipated.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by nearly 13 basis points at 4.839%. It had hit a fresh 16-year high earlier in the week, rising as high as 4.884%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was last trading at 5.14% after rising by more than 11 basis points.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.