Cruise prices are way up as operators meet surging travel demand

As vacationers emerge into a post-pandemic travel world, cruises have made a spectacular comeback — and ticket prices are surging.

Cruise operators such as Carnival and Royal Caribbean Cruises are setting some ticket prices higher than pre-pandemic levels and are indicating they may raise them further, even as they post pre-Covid profits.

According to data from Cruise Critic, a cruise review site owned by Tripadvisor, the average price of a five-night cruise in the Caribbean for December of this year is $736, roughly 37% higher than the average price a year earlier. Compared to 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic decimated the cruising industry, December ticket prices are up 43%.

Carnival CEO Josh Weinstein said during a call with Wall Street analysts at the end of September that the company's third-quarter net revenue per passenger per day reached a record high. The company's booking volumes likewise hit an all-time high, pushing cruise occupancy and revenue beyond 2019 levels, he said.

Especially as costs of labor, food and fuel continue to rise, Carnival executives noted on the call, the company, which owns multiple major cruise brands, is "well-positioned to drive 2024 pricing higher."

A Carnival spokesperson declined to comment on the company's specific future pricing actions but said in a statement to CNBC that the company has been able to deliver a value of 25% to 50% over "comparable land-based vacation alternatives."

Carnival sees "ample headroom" to close that gap, the spokesperson said.

Royal Caribbean CEO Jason Liberty echoed the sentiment, saying on that company's post-earnings call in July that his company is also considering increasing prices to meet the surge in demand.