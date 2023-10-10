Apple's latest iPhone software lets you leave a FaceTime video voicemail. Here's how to do it

A new Apple iOS 17 feature gives you the option to leave a video message if your FaceTime goes unanswered.

As long as you have an iPhone from 2018 or later, and you update your phone's software, you can record a video message. Keep in mind this only works if your recipient also has iOS 17. It can be a fun way to leave a video for someone if they miss your FaceTime call, and it works just like you might expect to leave a voicemail.

It's easy to do, so I'll show you how.