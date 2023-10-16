Google, Amazon, Apple could see antitrust bills put on hold if Jim Jordan is House speaker

In this article AAPL

AMZN

MSFT Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, speaks during the House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing titled "The Basis for an Impeachment Inquiry of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.," in Rayburn Building on Thursday, September 28, 2023. Tom Williams | Cq-roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

If Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio is elected the speaker of the House Tuesday, tech giants like Google , Apple , and Amazon could see the push to pass major tech antitrust legislation put on hold during his speakership, political strategists and industry lobbyists told CNBC. "If Jim Jordan becomes Speaker, it is very unlikely that Congress will do anything on big tech in the near future," said Jon Schweppe, a policy director at the conservative American Principles Project. Jordan won the GOP speaker nomination in a closed door vote of the Republican conference last Friday. But he faced a tricky path to assembling the 217 votes needed to win the gavel in a closely divided chamber. Now, Republicans plan to hold a full floor vote Tuesday at noon on Jordan's speakership. As Jordan's internal campaign gained momentum on Monday, Washington's thousands of lobbyists raced to determine how a Jordan speakership might impact their clients' bottom lines. A Jordan speakership "will make it nearly impossible to move any sensible bipartisan legislation to curb big tech's abuses of power," said a veteran tech lobbyist who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly. "Instead, you'll see more performative anger over petty issues, designed to redirect attention away from the things that could actually hold big tech accountable," said the lobbyist.

As chairman of the powerful House Judiciary Committee, Jordan has accused tech companies of censoring conservatives on their platforms. But he has also criticized bipartisan efforts to use antitrust legislation to break up those same corporations. For big tech companies, the prospect of bipartisan antitrust legislation passing in Congress would amount to a far more urgent threat to their businesses than a partisan content moderation bill. Press representatives at Amazon, Apple, and Meta did not return requests for comment before publication. A Google spokesman declined to comment. A Jordan speakership could amount to a stroke of good fortune for America's tech giants, long under scrutiny from Congress and regulators over whether their vast corporate empires are illegal monopolies. "When it comes to tech, Jordan has been primarily focused on speech and censorship issues, but he's aimed most of his ire at the Biden administration's pressure on companies - not the companies themselves," said Adam Kovacevich, the CEO of the pro-tech lobbying group Chamber of Progress.

Apple Park is seen ahead of the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in Cupertino, California, on June 5, 2023. Josh Edelson | AFP | Getty Images