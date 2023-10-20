Biden seeks $105 billion for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, border security

The Biden administration on Friday requested more than $105 billion from Congress to support the security needs of Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan and the U.S. southern border.

President Joe Biden's biggest request in the package is more than $61 billion for Ukraine. Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the U.S. has unleashed an arsenal worth $44 billion in security assistance, according to figures provided by the State Department.

He's also calling for an additional $14.3 billion for Israel, another $2 billion for Taiwan and Indo-Pacific security, and a little over $9 billion for humanitarian assistance.

Israel is at war with Hamas after the militant group launched a shocking and brutal terrorist attack Oct. 7. Meanwhile, there are rising tensions around Taiwan, which China claims as its own.

The White House said the supplemental funding request invests approximately $50 billion in the U.S. defense industry.

"The funding will expand production lines, strengthen the American economy, keep us safe, and create new American jobs," Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget, said Friday on a call with reporters.