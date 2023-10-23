Apple supplier Foxconn says it will cooperate with Chinese authorities on tax, land use investigations

Apple supplier Foxconn, officially known as Hon Hai , said it will cooperate with Chinese authorities on investigations, following a report that officials are conducting tax audit inspections and reviewing land use of Foxconn subsidiaries.

State media Global Times reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources, that multiple offices of Hon Hai's subsidiaries across China had been subjected to tax audits and on-site investigations into land use. The report did not elaborate on the investigations.

Hon Hai Technology Group is the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer. The company assembles consumer products like Apple's iPhones.

"Legal compliance everywhere we operate around the world is a fundamental principle of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn). We will actively cooperate with the relevant units on the related work and operations," the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Hon Hai's Taipei-listed shares fell 3.29% in early Monday morning trade.