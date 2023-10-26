Intel stock rises on earnings beat and strong revenue guidance

Intel shares rose about 7% in after-hours trading after the company reported third-quarter earnings on Thursday that beat expectations for profit and sales, even as its revenue declined from the year-earlier period.

Here's how Intel did versus LSEG (formerly Refinitiv) consensus expectations for the quarter ended Oct. 1:

Earnings per share: 41 cents, adjusted, versus 22 cents expected

41 cents, adjusted, versus 22 cents expected Revenue: $14.16 billion versus $13.53 billion expected

For the fourth quarter, Intel expects earnings of 23 cents per share, adjusted, on revenue of $14.6 billion and $15.6 billion, versus LSEG expectations of 32 cents per share on $14.31 billion in sales.

Intel posted net income of $297 million, or 7 cents per share, versus net income of $1.02 billion, or 25 cents per share in the same quarter last year. Intel's gross margin for the quarter was 45.8%, which was flat year over year.

Revenue fell 8% from $15.33 billion a year ago, the seventh consecutive quarter of declining sales. However, the chipmaker told investors on Thursday that it expects revenue to grow again in the current quarter.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger told analysts on a call the company would cut costs by about $3 billion this year. Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner said that Intel's earnings per share benefited from the company controlling expenses, with operating expenses declining 15% from a year ago. Intel said it has 120,300 employees, down from 131,500 last year.

Here's how Intel's business units performed: