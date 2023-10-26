The U.S. consumer is 'walking towards a cliff,' strategist warns

Trouble is brewing for the U.S. consumer, according to one strategist, and a substantial labor market downturn could kick-start a recession.

"I think the U.S. consumer is walking towards a cliff, basically," Chris Watling, chief executive of financial advisory firm Longview Economics, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Wednesday.

He said that a slew of recent economic indicators had showed consumers are quickly running out of excess cash, while household savings are coming under pressure.

"Of course, retail sales have been quite strong for the last few months and everyone gets quite excited about that, but, actually, if you look at what's going on, the household savings ratio has been run down, and, in fact, real income growth has been negative for three months," Watling said.

"So, it's not quite all good news. I mean, quite the reverse, I think there are some real challenges coming for the U.S. consumer."

His comments were made even as data suggests the U.S. economy may have turned in another stellar performance, heading into the final part of the year.

Gross domestic product posted a 4.9% annualized gain for the third quarter, according to a Commerce Department report Thursday.