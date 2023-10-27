Chevron and Exxon's latest buys usher in a new era of oil megamergers

Energy heavyweights Chevron and Exxon Mobil announced shiny new acquisitions this month — and some industry watchers say it could be the start of more multibillion megadeals to come.

Chevron on Monday said it's buying Hess for $53 billion in stock, allowing Chevron to take a 30% stake in Guyana's Stabroek Block — estimated to hold some 11 billion barrels of oil.

The announcement comes just weeks after Exxon Mobil announced its purchase of shale rival Pioneer Natural Resources for $59.5 billion in an all-stock deal. While this marks Exxon's largest deal since its acquisition of Mobil, the merger would also double the oil giant's production volume in the largest U.S. oilfield, the Permian Basin.

"The big-money acquisition of Hess by Chevron accelerates the trend of consolidation and big-money deals," energy consultancy Rystad Energy said in a note.

Although Chevron's acquisition is the continuation of a story started by the Exxon-Pioneer deal, its motivation and impact is slightly different, the note stated.

Exxon is zoning in on its core operations in the Permian basin, while Chevron has decided to expand into where it does not yet have existing assets: Guyana and the Bakken shale.