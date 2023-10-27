China's former premier Li Keqiang has died, state media reports

China's Premier Li Keqiang waves as leaving the annual news conference following the closing session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People on March 16, 2016 in Beijing, China.

China's former premier Li Keqiang died just past midnight after suffering a heart attack while in Shanghai, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported Friday. He was 68.

Li ended two terms as premier in March.

People commenting on Chinese social media expressed their shock and condolences at the news.

Li was generally considered relatively economic-reform minded and had close ties with former president Hu Jintao. That sometimes put Li at odds with Hu's successor, Chinese President Xi Jinping.

As Li ended his run as premier, Xi stayed on for an unprecedented third term as president and installed loyalist Li Qiang, former Shanghai party secretary, as the new premier this year.

The premier is also the head of China's top executive body, the State Council. In recent years, Xi has worked to consolidate his power and increase the role of the ruling Chinese Communist Party in the government.

In 2020, Li Keqiang famously told reporters that more than 600 million people in China still had a monthly income of barely 1,000 yuan ($137) — which he pointed out was not enough to rent a room in a medium-sized Chinese city.

Li also inspired the unofficial "Li Keqiang Index," which uses electricity consumption, rail cargo and bank lending as a proxy on the economy. The accuracy of China's official economic figures is widely doubted.

While premier, Li pushed for promoting trade cooperation between China and other countries, as well as removing restrictions on the flow of people and goods within China. He also advocated for "mass entrepreneurship and innovation."