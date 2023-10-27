Huawei's surprise 5G smartphone helped it grow quicker than Apple in China

A poster of a Mate 60 mobile phone with satellite capabilities at Huawei's flagship store in Shanghai, China, on Sept. 24, 2023. CFOTO | Future Publishing | Getty Images

Huawei was the fastest-growing smartphone maker in China in the third quarter after the company released a smartphone with a surprisingly advanced chip inside. That growth is propelling Huawei to being within touching distance of the top five smartphone makers by market share in China once more. Sales of the Chinese technology giant's smartphones in China grow 37% year on year, according to a report from Counterpoint Research released on Thursday. It commanded a 12.9% market share in the quarter, up from 9.1% in the same period last year.

Sales of Honor, the largest smartphone maker by market share, rose just 3% year on year. Vivo, Oppo and Apple all saw double-digit declines, according to Counterpoint Research. The market research firm did not provide the number of units that were sold per company. Huawei, once the world's biggest smartphone maker, saw its market share and business crumble after a number of U.S. sanctions that began in 2019 cut the company off from key technologies, in particular semiconductors. The Shenzhen-headquartered giant designs its own chips, under the brand name Kirin, which were manufactured by Taiwanese firm TSMC. But U.S. rules stopped TSMC from making chips for Huawei, which also couldn't get its hands on other technology required for 5G, or next-generation mobile internet. Huawei's phones lost their lustre among consumers as a result.