'Five Nights at Freddy's' rides PG-13 rating, video game fame to Halloween box office crown

If anything was going to topple Taylor Swift at the box office, it had to be a killer animatronic bear, right?

"Five Nights at Freddy's," the new Universal-Blumhouse horror offering set in an abandoned Chuck E. Cheese-type kids' pizza parlor, scored an estimated $78 million at domestic theaters over the weekend, a huge haul that surprised many in the industry. Swift's "Eras Tour" concert film came second for the weekend, with an estimated $14.7 million, putting its domestic total at $149.3 million.

"Five Nights at Freddy's" had a few things going for it. First, it was Halloween weekend, primetime for spooky movies. In fact, the flick made more in its first weekend than fellow Universal-Blumhouse horror collaboration "The Exorcist: Believer" has made in its entire domestic run so far (an estimated $59.4 million, according to Comscore).

"Five Nights" is also based on a popular horror-survival video game series that gave it a built-in younger audience. That helped it overcome generally awful reviews that left the film with a 26% "rotten" rating on movie-review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Data firm EntTelligence said the movie accounted for 65% of foot traffic to theaters during the weekend. Audiences liked it, as well, giving it a strong A-minus rating, according to Cinemascore.

The movie's PG-13 rating no doubt helped parents decide to let their kids see it, vindicating director Emma Tammi's decision to make it a "gateway" horror movie for youngsters. (Don't count on an R-rated cut, either.)