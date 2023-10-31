Biden will meet with China's Xi Jinping next month, White House says

China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden at the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian island of Bali on Nov. 14, 2022.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next month, the White House announced on Tuesday.

The leaders of the world's two largest economies are expected to meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, or APEC, summit in San Francisco.

"Our policy and how we move forward with China has not changed," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters during a news briefing.

"This is intense competition," she said, adding "intense competition means intense diplomacy."

Jean-Pierre declined to provide further details about Biden's agenda other than he is expected to have "a tough conversation" with Xi that follows on the discussions of Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen,

The meeting comes as the U.S. works to rush security assistance and humanitarian aid to Israel amid an intensifying conflict with Hamas.

What's more, the U.S. continues to support Ukraine as it continues to fight off a full-scale Russian invasion that has marched past its 600th day.

The Biden administration has previously warned Beijing, Putin's most powerful financial ally, to not assist the Kremlin with its war in Ukraine. Since the start of Moscow's war in Feb. 2022, Washington alongside its Western allies unleashed dozens of coordinated rounds of sanctions that have vaulted Russia past Iran and North Korea as the world's most-sanctioned country.

