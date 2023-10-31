Oil could soar to record high of $150 if Israel-Hamas war escalates further, World Bank says

Picture taken on May 3, 2022 shows a general view of Slovakia's largest mineral oil refinery Slovnaft in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Record high oil prices could be on the horizon in the event of a conflagration of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the World Bank cautioned.

Should the conflict expand beyond the borders of the Gaza Strip to a repeat of the Arab oil embargo in 1973, oil prices could surge to $157 per barrel, the World Bank noted in its latest Commodity Markets Outlook report.

The highest price of oil on record was in July 2008, when Brent traded as high as $147.5 per barrel, according to data from LSEG.

"In a 'large disruption' scenario — comparable to the Arab oil embargo in 1973 — the global oil supply would shrink by 6 million to 8 million barrels per day," the World Bank said. "That would drive prices up by 56% to 75% initially — to between $140 and $157 a barrel."

The oil crisis fifty years ago sent oil prices rising fourfold after Arab energy ministers imposed an embargo on oil exports on the U.S. in retaliation for its support of Israel in the 1973 Arab-Israeli war, known in Israel as the Yom Kippur War.