Don't trust the stock market rally, strategist warns

LONDON — Stocks are heading for a bumper week, but there are many reasons to be wary, one strategist warned on Friday.

"In short, we don't believe this rally," Salman Ahmed, global head of macro and strategic asset allocation at Fidelity International, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."

"We had a tough later part of summer, there was focus on tightening of financial conditions, what was coming from the key central banks."

"Nothing has changed in a fundamental manner. So we still think that we are going to see more problems ahead as this higher for longer rates profile beds in and starts to impinge on the real economy," Ahmed said.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index is on course for its best weekly performance since late March, according to LSEG data. That comes off the back of a dire October, which was its worst month of the year, and losses in August and September.