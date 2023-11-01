Fed holds rates steady, upgrades assessment of economic growth

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday again held benchmark interest rates steady amid a backdrop of a growing economy and labor market and inflation that is still well above the central bank's target. In a widely expected move, the Fed's rate-setting group unanimously agreed to hold the key federal funds rate in a target range between 5.25%-5.5%, where it has been since July. This was the second consecutive meeting that the Federal Open Market Committee chose to hold, following a string of 11 rate hikes, including four in 2023. The decision included an upgrade to the committee's general assessment of the economy. The post-meeting statement indicated that "economic activity expanded at a strong pace in the third quarter," compared to the September statement that said the economy had expanded at a "solid pace." The statement also noted that employment gains "have moderated since earlier in the year but remain strong." Gross domestic product expanded at a 4.9% annualized rate in the quarter, stronger than even elevated expectations. Nonfarm payroll growth totaled 336,000 in September, well ahead of the Wall Street outlook. There were few other changes to the statement, other than a notation that both financial and credit conditions had tightened. The addition of "financial" to the phrase followed a surge in Treasury yields that has caused concern on Wall Street. The statement continued to note that the committee is still "determining the extent of additional policy firming" that it may need to achieve its goals. The Committee will continue to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy," the statement said.

Wednesday's decision to stay put comes with inflation slowing from its rapid pace of 2022 and a labor market that has been surprisingly resilient despite all the interest rate hikes. The increases have been targeted at easing economic growth and bringing a supply and demand mismatch in the labor market back into balance. There were 1.5 available jobs for every available worker in September, according to Labor Department data released earlier Wednesday. Core inflation is currently running at 3.7% on an annual basis, according to the latest personal consumption expenditures price index reading, which the Fed favors as an indicator for prices. While that has decreased steadily this year, it is well above the Fed's 2% annual target. The post-meeting statement indicating that the Fed sees the economy holding strong despite the rate hikes, a position in itself that could prompt policymakers into a prolonged tightening stance.