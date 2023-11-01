Fed holds rates steady, upgrades assessment of economic growth

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday again held benchmark interest rates steady amid a backdrop of a growing economy and labor market and inflation that is still well above the central bank's target.
In a widely expected move, the Fed's rate-setting group unanimously agreed to hold the key federal funds rate in a target range between 5.25%-5.5%, where it has been since July. This was the second consecutive meeting that the Federal Open Market Committee chose to hold, following a string of 11 rate hikes, including four in 2023.
The decision included an upgrade to the committee's general assessment of the economy.
The post-meeting statement indicated that "economic activity expanded at a strong pace in the third quarter," compared to the September statement that said the economy had expanded at a "solid pace." The statement also noted that employment gains "have moderated since earlier in the year but remain strong."
Gross domestic product expanded at a 4.9% annualized rate in the quarter, stronger than even elevated expectations. Nonfarm payroll growth totaled 336,000 in September, well ahead of the Wall Street outlook.
There were few other changes to the statement, other than a notation that both financial and credit conditions had tightened. The addition of "financial" to the phrase followed a surge in Treasury yields that has caused concern on Wall Street. The statement continued to note that the committee is still "determining the extent of additional policy firming" that it may need to achieve its goals. The Committee will continue to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy," the statement said.
Wednesday's decision to stay put comes with inflation slowing from its rapid pace of 2022 and a labor market that has been surprisingly resilient despite all the interest rate hikes. The increases have been targeted at easing economic growth and bringing a supply and demand mismatch in the labor market back into balance. There were 1.5 available jobs for every available worker in September, according to Labor Department data released earlier Wednesday.
Core inflation is currently running at 3.7% on an annual basis, according to the latest personal consumption expenditures price index reading, which the Fed favors as an indicator for prices.
While that has decreased steadily this year, it is well above the Fed's 2% annual target.
The post-meeting statement indicating that the Fed sees the economy holding strong despite the rate hikes, a position in itself that could prompt policymakers into a prolonged tightening stance.
In recent days, the "higher-for-longer" mantra has become a central theme for where the Fed is headed. While multiple officials have said they think rates can stay where they are as the Fed assesses the impact of the previous increases, virtually none have said they are considering cuts anytime soon. Market pricing indicates the first cut could come around June 2024, according to CME Group data.
The restrictive stance has been a factor in the surging bond yields.
Treasury yields have surged to levels not seen since 2007, the earliest days of the financial crisis, as markets parse out what is ahead. Yields and prices move in opposite direction, so a rise in the former reflects waning investor appetite for Treasurys, generally considered the largest and most liquid market in the world.
The surge in yields is seen as a byproduct of multiple factors, including stronger than expected economic growth, stubbornly high inflation, a hawkish Fed and an elevated "term premium" for bond investors demanding higher yields in return for the risk of holding longer-duration fixed income.
There also are worries over Treasury issuance as the government looks to finance its massive debt load. The department this week said it will be auctioning off $776 billion of debt in the third quarter, starting with $112 billion across three auctions next week.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks to the media at 2:30 p.m. ET and is expected to address the rising yields, as well as his views on growth, the labor market and inflation. During a recent appearance in New York, Powell said he thinks the economy may have to slow further to bring down inflation.
Most forecasters expect economic growth to tail off ahead.
A Treasury Department forecast released earlier this week indicated that the pace of growth likely will tumble to 0.7% in the fourth quarter and just 1% for the full year in 2024. Projections the Fed released in September put expected GDP growth at 1.5% in 2024.
This is breaking news. Please check back here for updates.