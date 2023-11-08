European markets close higher as investors assess a deluge of earnings

European markets ended higher on Wednesday as investors assessed a slew of corporate earnings.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index ended 0.3% higher, having recovered earlier losses of around 0.3%. Autos and retail added 1.1% while utilities shed 1.1% as most sectors ticked higher.

Earnings were the key driver of individual share price movement in Europe. Commerzbank, Credit Agricole, Marks and Spencer, Telefonica, Adidas and ABN Amro all reported before the bell.

Elsewhere, most Asia-Pacific markets edged lower, extending declines from the previous session, while Japanese blue-chip stocks stayed afloat after a positive business sentiment survey.

U.S. stocks were mostly flat, having opened slightly higher. The S&P 500 rose slightly Wednesday as the benchmark, along with the Nasdaq Composite, tried to extend its longest winning streak in about two years.