Jim Cramer examines why the 'Magnificent Seven' tech stocks have seen volatility in the market

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors it can be hard to own high-quality stocks, such as the "Magnificent Seven" tech stocks. He detailed why these companies are "among the most heavily-traded in the business," but also why he thinks they shouldn't be.

"It wasn't easy sticking with the Magnificent Seven," Cramer said. "You had to fight so many trends, so many obvious pain points, so many outspoken naysayers. Remember, as obvious as these winners seem in retrospect, it was very easy to get shaken out."