Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Disney, Lyft, Arm, Duolingo and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Disney — Shares climbed 1.8% after the media giant beat expectations of analysts polled by LSEG for profit in the fiscal fourth quarter. The company exceeded the FactSet consensus forecast for total Disney+ subscribers, while also reaffirming expectations that its streaming business will be profitable in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024. Arm — Shares tumbled 6.3% following the semiconductor name's first report as a public company. Investors focused on weak guidance despite a seemingly better-than-expected quarterly financial statement. Lyft — The ride-share stock slid 4.5% after its bookings in the third quarter came in below expectations and the company said the current quarter should also be weak. That overshadowed the fact that Lyft exceeded expectations on both the top and bottom lines for the third quarter. Instacart — The food delivery platform climbed 3.5% after revenue surpassed Wall Street expectations in its first earnings report as a public company. Third-quarter revenue rose to $764 million, topping the $737 million consensus forecast of analysts polled by LSEG. Duolingo — The language platform popped 6% after beating expectations for the third quarter and offering better-than-anticipated guidance for the current quarter. Duolingo told investors to expect between $145 million and $148 million in revenue for the fourth quarter, while analysts polled by FactSet anticipated $141.2 million. The company also said bookings in the quarter should come in between $167 million and $170 million, topping the FactSet analyst forecast of $157.7 million. Twilio — The cloud stock jumped 7.3% after exceeding Wall Street estimates for the third quarter and posting strong current-quarter guidance. Twilio earned 58 cents per share, excluding items, on $1.03 billion in revenue, while analysts surveyed by LSEG had forecast earnings per share of 35 cents and revenue of $989 million.