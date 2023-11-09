European markets close higher as earnings boost sentiment; AstraZeneca up 2.6%

European markets closed higher Thursday as momentum in markets picked up on the back of robust corporate earnings.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.8% by the close, having reversed opening losses. Industrials added 2.5% to lead gains while travel and leisure stocks dropped 2%.

Earnings remain a key driver of sentiment in European equity markets. Among the big names to report before the bell on Thursday were AstraZeneca, Deutsche Telekom, Henkel, ArcelorMittal and Wienerberger.

On Wall Street, The S&P 500 hovered near the flatline as the broad-market index struggled to build on its longest winning streak since November 2021.

Most Asia-Pacific markets edged higher overnight, with data from China showing consumer prices shrank faster than expected in October.