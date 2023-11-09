Asia markets mostly higher; China prices shrink faster than expected

People walk through Exchange Square in Hong Kong on October 28, 2022. Major lenders Standard Chartered and HSBC expressed confidence in the rebound of Hong Kong's and China's economy, even as China ramps up its Covid measures and Hong Kong's economy posted its worst quarter in more than two years. Isaac Lawrence | Afp | Getty Images

Most Asia-Pacific markets rose Thursday after indexes in the region fell for two straight days, while data from China showed consumer prices shrank faster than expected. South Korea stocks ended marginally higher, after the benchmark Kospi, dropped 3.24% in the last two sessions, erasing more than half of what it gained earlier in the week when the country re-imposed a ban on short selling. Government data showed October consumer prices shrank 0.2% year-on-year in China, more than the 0.1% fall expected by economists polled by Reuters. Producer prices declined 2.6%, slightly smaller than the expected decline of 2.7%.

The Kospi closed 0.23% higher at 2,427.08, inching higher after two days of declines. The Kosdaq, however, shed 1% ending at 802.87. It fell for the third straight day. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 0.22% in the final hour of trading, on pace for its third day in the red. China's CSI 300 index ended flat at 3,612.83. Japan's Nikkei 225 added 1.49% to reach 32,646.46, and the Topix gained 1.26% at 2,335.12. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 ended 0.28% higher at 7,014.90.

