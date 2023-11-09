Treasury yields rise as investors weigh economic outlook, weak auction

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday as investors parsed economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials for clues about what could be on the horizon for the economy.

The 10-year Treasury was up by 13 basis point at 4.636%. The 2-year Treasury yield rose by nearly 9 basis points to trade at 5.033%, topping the closely watched 5% level. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond popped more than 11 basis points to 4.771%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.