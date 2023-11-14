These behavioral traits lead to greater retirement savings, research finds. Yet only 10% of workers have them

People who find it easiest to financially prepare for retirement have four behavioral traits.

Yet just 10% of workers show all of these "optimal" characteristics, according to new survey findings from Goldman Sachs Asset Management in collaboration with Syntoniq, a behavioral finance research organization.

The behaviors help retirement savers turn their intentions into action, according to the July survey of 5,261 workers and retirees.

Many individuals find it difficult to save for retirement because of their financial circumstances.

Previous Goldman Sachs research has found competing life priorities — such as the need to pay down student loans, provide care for other family members or other financial hardships — may reduce workers' retirement savings by up to 37%.

High inflation and low savings has led Americans' confidence that they can live comfortably in retirement to plummet, research from the Employee Benefit Research Institute and Greenwald Research found earlier this year.

"We know that people struggle with saving, we know that people have day-to-day financial issues," said Chris Ceder, senior retirement strategist at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

"We still wanted to know more about the why," he said.

The research led to the discovery of the four traits, which are "not inherently things that you would think about for retirement," Ceder said.