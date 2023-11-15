Red Bull's F1 dominance is translating to higher energy drink sales, team's principal says

Red Bull Racing's dominance in Formula 1 this year is translating directly to higher sales of its namesake energy drink, the team's principal and CEO, Christian Horner, told CNBC.

"There's an old adage of, 'Win on Sunday and sell on Monday.' Well, what we do for the Red Bull brand, for the energy drink in advertising the product globally for 23 race weekends a year, we're the biggest marketing impact that the beverage company has," Horner told CNBC's Sara Eisen in the documentary "The Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1," debuting Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

The Red Bull team, which also counts tech giant Oracle as a title sponsor, has trounced the grid this season, winning 19 of the 20 Grand Prix weekends so far. Its world champion driver, Max Verstappen, has taken the checkered flag on 17 of those wins, with his teammate Sergio Perez collecting wins in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan.

Verstappen already clinched the 2023 drivers title — his third world championship — in early October during the 17th Grand Prix weekend of the season, in Qatar. The Red Bull team secured the constructors championship the weekend prior, in Japan.

The drivers will take to the track again on Sunday in Las Vegas before the season wraps at the end of this month in Abu Dhabi.

Red Bull declined to share specific sales metrics, but a company spokesperson reiterated the F1 "uplift" and said it's particularly noticeable in corresponding race markets.

"They see it, they can measure it. It's incredible the amount of consumption of Red Bull that is happening," Horner told CNBC.