TJX Companies raises guidance again, says it expects a strong holiday as shoppers hunt for deals

TJX Companies on Wednesday raised its full-year guidance and said it expects a strong holiday season after inflation-weary consumers drove another quarter of sales gains.

The off-price giant, which runs T.J. Maxx, Marshall's and HomeGoods, beat Wall Street's estimates on the top and bottom lines and topped expectations for comparable sales.

Here's how TJX Companies did during its fiscal third quarter ended Oct. 28, compared with what Wall Street was anticipating, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $1.03 vs. 99 cents expected

$1.03 vs. 99 cents expected Revenue: $13.27 billion vs. $13.09 billion expected

The company reported net income of $1.19 billion, or $1.03 per share, for the quarter, compared with $1.06 billion, or 91 cents a share, a year earlier. Sales rose to $13.27 billion, up about 9% from $12.17 billion a year earlier.

For the third time this year, TJX Companies raised its full-year guidance. It now expects comparable store sales to rise 4% to 5%, compared to a previous range of up 3% to 4%, which is the range analysts had expected before quarterly results were announced, according to StreetAccount.

TJX now anticipates earnings per share will be in the range of $3.71 to $3.74, compared to a previous range of $3.66 to $3.72. The raised profit guidance is in line with the $3.73 earnings per share that analysts had expected, according to LSEG.