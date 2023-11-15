UBS boss Ermotti says 'incredible' bond demand is 'a signal to the Swiss banking system'

Sergio Ermotti, CEO of UBS gestures during a panel discussion at the Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce in Zurich, Switzerland January 18, 2019.

UBS Group CEO Sergio Ermotti says the "incredible" market demand for the bank's recent issuance of AT1 (additional tier one) bonds is a "signal to the Swiss banking system."

The Swiss lender last week began selling the bonds — which were at the heart of controversy during its emergency rescue of Credit Suisse earlier this year — for the first time since the takeover.

Ermotti told CNBC on Wednesday that he was "more than encouraged" by the massive oversubscription received for last week's return to the market.

"The AT1 demand was incredible — 36 billion euros ($39.1 billion) of demand for what happened to be 3.5 billion [euros] of placements — and in my point of view, it was probably the highlight in a sense of the confidence is restoring not only for UBS, I would say also it is a signal to the Swiss financial system," Ermotti said.