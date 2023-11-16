LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets head for mixed session as investors digest Biden-Xi meeting
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets geared up for a mixed session Thursday as investors digested high-level discussions between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, while it was left to be seen if optimism about further signs of cooling U.S. inflation would carry through the day.
Biden and Xi met Wednesday outside of San Francisco in their first face-to-face encounter in a year. The talks were on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference and were a part of efforts between the U.S. and China to boost high-level communication amid continued tensions.
Another reading on U.S. inflation showed October's producer price index, which measures wholesale prices, fell by 0.5% to mark its biggest monthly drop since April 2020.
Separately, the South Korea stock market was set to open an hour later than usual, at 10 a.m. South Korea time. The delayed open is intended to ease rush-hour traffic as college entrance exams were administrated across the country.
Japan's Nikkei 225 opened near flat levels at 33,517.26, while the Topix edged 0.16% higher.
Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 18,379, pointing to a higher open compared with the HSI's close of 18,079.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.19%.
Overnight, U.S. stocks climbed, building on the strong rally from Tuesday, on the back of more encouraging inflation data.
The S&P 500 advanced 0.16%, while the Nasdaq Composite inched higher by 0.07%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 163.51 points, or 0.47%.
The Dow rose for the fourth straight session.
— CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han contributed to this report
U.S. crude falls 2% as inventories rise, production at record
Oil prices settled lower Wednesday amid rising U.S. inventories and record production.
U.S. crude fell $1.60, or 2.04%, to settle at $76.66 a barrel for the West Texas Intermediate December contract, while Brent crude, the global benchmark, slid $1.29, or 1.56%, to settle at $81.81 for the January contract.
Crude inventories in the U.S. rose by 3.6 million barrels last week, according to data released by the Energy Information Agency Wednesday. The U.S. continued to produce crude at a record pace, 13.2 million barrels per day. Imports fell slightly, 21,000 barrels per day, to about 6.4 million bpd.
-- Spencer Kimball
The U.S. economy can 'absolutely' avoid a recession in 2024, says Jay Hatfield
Jay Hatfield, founder and CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors, believes there's a good chance that the U.S. economy could get away unscathed in 2024.
"Everybody likes to obsess about student loan payments being a negative for the consumer, but we do not think we're going to have a recession next year," he told CNBC.
As catalysts, Hatfield cited a strong housing market and the drop in gasoline prices, which is very bullish for consumers. "And it's way more important than student loan payments. There's not that many consumers with student loan payments, but everyone uses energy and gasoline either directly or indirectly," he added.
— Lisa Kailai Han
Investors were left disappointed the past 6 times they anticipated a dovish pivot from the Fed, strategist says
Tuesday's softer-than-expected consumer price index reading instilled fresh hope into the market that the Federal Reserve was finally putting an end to its rate-hiking cycle. Investors are largely anticipating a dovish pivot next year, with futures now pricing in an 87% chance of a rate cut as soon as the May 2024 FOMC meeting, said Deutsche Bank macro strategist Henry Allen.
"But this is at least the 7th time in this cycle that markets have seen a clear reaction to a potential dovish pivot," he wrote.
In the previous six occasions, investors were left disappointed. "Moreover, a consistent story of this cycle so far has been that markets have pushed out the timing of future rate cuts," Allen said.
Here are the six previous times the market anticipated a dovish pivot, that didn't come to fruition, according to Allen:
- November 2023: "Weak data releases and a downside surprise in the CPI lead markets to bring forward the pricing of Fed cuts."
- March 2023: "The banking turmoil following SVB's collapse led to growing anticipation that central banks had finished hiking rates altogether."
- Late September/Early October 2022: "Major market turmoil centered on the UK leads markets to price in more rate cuts for 2023."
- July 2022: "Global recession fears and a weak inflation print sees talk of slower rate hikes resurface."
- May 2022: "Rising risks to global growth see investors take out expected tightening."
- Late February/Early March 2022: "Russia's invasion of Ukraine sees the Fed commence hikes with 25bps rather than 50bps."
— Lisa Kailai Han, Michael Bloom