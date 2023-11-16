Asia markets head for mixed session as investors digest Biden-Xi meeting

People are reflected in a glass while looking at electronic boards displaying stock information at the Australian Securities Exchange.

Asia-Pacific markets geared up for a mixed session Thursday as investors digested high-level discussions between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, while it was left to be seen if optimism about further signs of cooling U.S. inflation would carry through the day.

Biden and Xi met Wednesday outside of San Francisco in their first face-to-face encounter in a year. The talks were on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference and were a part of efforts between the U.S. and China to boost high-level communication amid continued tensions.

Another reading on U.S. inflation showed October's producer price index, which measures wholesale prices, fell by 0.5% to mark its biggest monthly drop since April 2020.

Separately, the South Korea stock market was set to open an hour later than usual, at 10 a.m. South Korea time. The delayed open is intended to ease rush-hour traffic as college entrance exams were administrated across the country.