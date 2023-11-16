Biden stands by comment that Xi is a 'dictator' hours after their first meeting in a year

WOODSIDE, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at a news conference at the Filoli Estate on November 15, 2023 in Woodside, California. The news conference follows a meeting between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' week, their first since meeting at the Indonesian island resort of Bali in November 2022. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

U.S. President Joe Biden has again called his Chinese counterpart a dictator — a move that could potentially unravel the progress made between the world's two leading powers.

Shortly after his first meeting with China President Xi Jinping in a year, Biden responded to a question on whether he stood by his June comment labeling Xi a dictator.

"Well, look, he is," Biden said Wednesday after the two leaders met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in San Francisco.

"He's a dictator in the sense that he's a guy who runs a country that is a communist country that's based on a form of government totally different than ours."