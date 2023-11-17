Mastercard says wide adoption of central bank digital currencies is 'difficult'

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MARCH 01: A view of the MasterCard company logo on their stand during the Mobile World Congress on March 1, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Joan Cros Garcia/Corbis via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — There isn't enough justification for the widespread use of central bank digital currencies right now, which makes broad adoption of such assets "difficult," Ashok Venkateswaran, Mastercard 's blockchain and digital assets lead for Asia-Pacific, told CNBC.

"The difficult part is adoption. So if you have CBDCs in your wallet, you should have the ability for you to spend it anywhere you want – very similar to cash today," said Venkateswaran on the sidelines of Singapore FinTech Festival on Wednesday.

A retail CBDC, which is the digital form of fiat currency issued by a central bank, caters to individuals and businesses, facilitating everyday transactions. This is different from a wholesale CBDC which is used exclusively by central banks, commercial banks and other financial institutions to settle large-value interbank transactions.

The International Monetary Fund has said that CBDCs are "a safe and low-cost alternative" to cash, with approximately 60% of countries in the world exploring CBDCs. However, only 11 countries have adopted them, with an additional 53 in advanced planning stages and 46 researching the topic as of June, according to data from the Atlantic Council.

"But [building infrastructure to facilitate that] takes a lot of time and effort on a part of the country to do that. But a lot of the central banks nowadays have gotten very innovative because they are working very closely with private companies like ours, to create that ecosystem," said the Asia-Pacific lead.

Even then, Venkateswaran said consumers are "so comfortable using today's type of money" such as paper money and coins, that "there isn't enough justification to have a CBDC."

Mastercard, the second-largest card network in the U.S., said last week it has completed testing of its solution in the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's e-HKD pilot program to simulate the use of a retail CBDC such as electronic Hong Kong dollars.

Hong Kong's CBDC sandbox facilitates the trial of minting, distributing and spending of e-HKD within the program.