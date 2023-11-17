Tipping once rewarded good service. Now it determines how consumers are treated

For most people, tipping is about service.

Roughly three-quarters of adults said the quality of the service they receive is a major factor in deciding whether and how much to tip, according to a recent report by the Pew Research Center.

However, now consumers are prompted to tip in advance — and if they aren't generous, the service they receive could suffer.

"To the extent we are now being asked to tip prior to service delivery, that opens the door for tips to be bribes," said Michael Lynn, a professor of consumer behavior and marketing at the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration.

Doordash cautioned customers that opting to add a custom tip instead of using one of the suggested default amounts may influence how quickly an order is delivered.

"Dashers have full freedom to accept or reject offers based on what they view as valuable and rewarding," the company said.