White House blasts Elon Musk for promoting 'antisemitic and racist hate'

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., during a fireside discussion on artificial intelligence risks with Rishi Sunak, UK prime minister, not pictured, in London, UK, on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

The White House on Friday lashed out at Elon Musk for promoting "Antisemitic and racist hate" after the Tesla CEO and X Corp. owner said he agreed with a social media post accusing "Jewish communities" of pushing "hatred against whites."

Musk, responding on X, said that that post "said the actual truth."

White House spokesman Andrew Bates said it was "unacceptable to repeat the hideous lie behind the most fatal act of Antisemitism in American history at any time."

"We condemn this abhorrent promotion of Antisemitic and racist hate in the strongest terms, which runs against our core values as Americans," Bates said.

The White House's statement noted the proximity of Musk's post to the deadly attacks in Israel by Hamas on Oct. 7, which it described as "the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust."

"We all have a responsibility to bring people together against hate, and an obligation to speak out against anyone who attacks the dignity of their fellow Americans and compromises the safety of our communities," Bates said.

Spokespeople for Tesla and X did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment on the White House's statement.

Musk on Wednesday responded to a post claiming Jewish communities "have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them."

Musk, who has the most popular account on X, replied: "You have said the actual truth."

The original post, from an account with fewer than 5,000 followers, has been viewed more than 1.1 million times since being amplified by Musk, who is followed by more than 163 million accounts.

Musk in the same X thread criticized the Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish nonprofit advocacy group, and other groups that he claims are pushing "de facto anti-white racism or anti-Asian racism or racism of any kind."