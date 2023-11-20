Ukraine war live updates: Kyiv suffers second night of drone attacks; Ukraine claims gains in Dnieper River battle

The Ukrainian capital Kyiv endured a second successive night of drone attacks on Sunday, local officials said, while its forces claimed to have gained ground in the ongoing battle with Russian troops on the banks of the Dnieper River.

Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, said on Telegram that a barrage of ammunition was fired by Shahed drones over the capital.

"The enemy's UAVs were launched by many groups and came to attack Kyiv in waves, from different directions, while constantly changing the vectors of movement along the route," Popko said.

Air raid sirens were sounded several times in Kyiv, and no casualties or critical damage were recorded in the city according to currently available information, he added.