'They will pay': Trump shares social media threat as his lawyer argues gag order is unfair

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a campaign rally in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, U.S., October 9, 2023.

Former President Donald Trump on Monday shared a threat made in a social media post by a former top official in his administration, who wrote that people who "framed Trump ... will pay."

Trump reposted the Truth Social post by Monica Crowley at the same time his attorney was arguing to a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., that he should not be subject to a gag order in his criminal election interference case there.

That case is just one of four criminal cases pending against Trump as he continues to be the front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential nomination contest.

Crowley's post referenced those cases as she also argued that the riot by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, had been falsely characterized by media and a select House committee that investigated that attempt to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's electoral victory.