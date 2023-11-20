Appeals court skeptical of Trump challenge to gag order in DC election interference case

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on August 5, 2023 shows special counsel Jack Smith in Washington, DC, on August 1, 2023 and former US President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 8, 2022.

A panel of federal appeals court judges was highly skeptical of arguments Monday by a lawyer for Donald Trump that the former president is being unconstitutionally silenced by a gag order in his criminal election interference case.

The panel suggested Supreme Court decisions permit the ban, and that Trump was asking to be treated differently than other criminal defendants are because of his current status as a 2024 presidential candidate.

One judge snapped at the attorney, Dean Sauer, when he continually resisted answering her hypothetical questions about the order.

"I don't hear you giving any weigh at all to the interest in a fair trial," a judge told Sauer at one point after calling his position "elusive."

Sauer replied that "the showing would have to be extraordinarily compelling" in order to justify restricting Trump's speech.

Two of the appellate judges, Patricia Millet and Cornelia Pillard, were nominated to their roles by then-President Barack Obama. The third, Bradley Garcia, was nominated by President Joe Biden.

Trump had been slapped with the court-ordered muzzle last month by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who ruled that his statements targeting people involved in the case posed "sufficiently grave threats to the integrity of these proceedings."

Chutkan's gag order barred Trump from making public statements targeting his prosecutors and "reasonably foreseeable" witnesses regarding the substance of their testimony.

Special counsel Jack Smith accuses Trump of illegally conspiring to overturn his Electoral College loss to Biden in the 2020 presidential race. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the four-count indictment charging him with crimes including conspiracy to defraud the United States.