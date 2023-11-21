Israel-Hamas war live updates: Hamas leader says a truce with Israel is 'close'; WHO plans to evacuate 3 more hospitals

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak said that Israel constructed bunkers beneath the Al-Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip decades prior, when his country occupied the enclave.

Asked by CNN's Christiane Amanpour whether Israel had provided sufficient proof that a Hamas command center existed within or beneath the medical complex, Barak said, "It's already known for many years that they have, in the bunkers, that originally was built by Israeli constructors underneath Shifa, [that the bunkers] were used as a command post of the Hamas and a kind of junction of several tunnels, part of this system."

He added, "I don't know to say to what extent it is a major [Hamas commander center]. It's probably not the only kind of command post, there are others under other hospitals or in other sensitive places. But it's for sure [it] has been used by... by Hamas, even during this conflict. "

Asked whether he had misspoken by attributing the construction to Israeli engineers, Barak said, "No, no, some, you know, decades ago, we were running the place so we helped them. It was decades. Many decades ago, maybe five, four decades ago, that we helped them to build these bunkers in order to enable more space for the operation of the hospital within the very limited size of this compound."

Israeli military has cited a potential Hamas command post sitting beneath or within Al-Shifa as its reason for raiding the medical facility and has met international pressure to prove its assumption. The Israel Defense Forces have released footage showing alleged tunnels on the premises of Al-Shifa, citing them as discoveries that proved the presence of Hamas at the hospital. CNBC was unable to independently verify the videos.

The IDF have been approached for comment.

— Ruxandra Iordache